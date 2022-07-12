Hyderabad: National level training for localisation of sustainable development goals

Hyderabad: National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) launched a national-level Training of Trainers program on Tuesday for the Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDG).

The event was inaugurated by the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) Government of India, Dr Chandra Shekhar Kumar.

According to the press release, an expert group established by the MoPR suggested 9 thematic themes, 168 local objectives, and 389 indicators to help the 2.54 lakh Gram Panchayats in the nation fulfil the SDGs at the local level.

The Gram Panchayats will now be required to consider the local circumstances while creating the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), from defining objectives to deciding on implementation strategies to utilising indicators to track success.

Also Read Razakar Files in the pipeline ahead of Telangana assembly polls?

NIRDPR has created a training calendar to teach 200 State Level Master Trainers (SLMT) in each topic in 40 batches with 50 people per batch for the capacity building and training of Panchayats for LSDGs. From July 12–14, 2022, the first ToT programme batch focusing on “Theme 1- Poverty Free & Enhanced Livelihoods Villages” will take place.

This programme is being attended by 34 individuals in total from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Dr. Anjan Kumar Bhanja, Faculty & Head, CPRDP&SSD, NIRDPR, greeted the participants and described the context and goals of the SLMT training programme at the start. He emphasised the conceptual approach to GPDP in particular.