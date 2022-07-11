Hyderabad: NDA Prez candidate Murmu’s visit postponed due to rains

Hyderabad: Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu who was scheduled to arrive in the city on July 12 as part of her campaign as NDA Presidential candidate for the polls, scheduled to be held on July 18, has been postponed due to heavy rains forecast.

The NDA Presidental Candidate Draupadi Murmu was scheduled to arrive here at Begumpet Airport by a special flight from Bengaluru at 3 pm on July 12. However, in view of the IMD Hyderabad forecast of heavy rains in the state, the scheduled visit has been postponed, sources from the party informed.

Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha campaigned in Hyderabad on July 2 coinciding with the BJP National Executive Meeting held at that time in the city. Presidential candidate of NDA Droupapdi Murmu was to arrive in the city from Bangalore, where she is currently campaigning.

The state BJP had planned a big grand welcome at Hyderabad including interaction with the BJP elected representatives at a hotel near Raj Bhavan. Earlier, no such visit was planned for Murmu but the state bjp insisted on her tour to Telangana, perhaps following Yashwant Sinha’s visit and a rousing reception accorded to him by the TRS government.

The BJP too wanted a rousing reception for the NDA Presidential candidate Murmu and had planned a huge car rally.

BJP MPs, Bandi Sanjay who is also the State President, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G. Kishan Reddy, Soyam Babu Rao, Arvind Dharampuri, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Laxman, MLAs T. Raja Singh, Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajendar besides senior party leaders will be interacting during her visit, which remains postponed until further notice.