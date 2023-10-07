Hyderabad: Nehru Zoo Park keeper dies after elephant attack

On Saturday, afternoon Shahbaz went near the elephant as part of his routine work when the elephant charged at him.

Zookeeper Mohd Shahbaz

Hyderabad: An animal keeper died after being allegedly attacked by an elephant at Nehru Zoological Park on Saturday, October 7.

The deceased Mohd Shahbaz, 22, had been working as an animal keeper at the elephant enclosure for about two years.

On Saturday, afternoon Shahbaz went near the elephant as part of his routine work when the elephant charged towards him. The animal pierced his tusk causing severe injury to the keeper following which he was shifted to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Nehru Zoological Park officials have ordered an enquiry into the elephant attack and the police have registered a case and are investigating.

