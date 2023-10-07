Historic Nizam’s Wardrobe in Hyderabad inaugurated after restoration

Hyderabad: The historic house the wardrobe of HH Nawab Mir Mahbub Ali Khan Bahadur, the VIth Nizam of Hyderabad, which underwent restoration recently was inaugurated on Friday.

Located in the Purani Haveli Palace (Nizam’s Museum), the wardrobe was inaugurated by former city police commissioner AK Khan.

The launch was held on the occasion of Founder’s Day of Mukarram Jah School on the 90th birth anniversary of the late Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur the VIIIth Nizam of Hyderabad.

Claimed to be the world’s largest wardrobe, it is an exhibit in its own right with two parallel wardrobes, each 176 feet long are made of the finest of the Burma teak and are constructed on two levels.

Trustees of Mukarram Jah Trust for Education and Learning MA Faiz Khan and Faiz Bin Jung hosted the event for the dignitaries.

Speaking at the launch, AK Khan who was a student of history shared the contribution of Nizams of Hyderabad to the field of education by establishing a quality secular university -Osmania University and schools with their recent contribution of Mukarram Jah school.

He emphasized learning many languages as mentioned in NEP and advised students to follow 4 habits, first by inculcating the habit of writing, second by focusing on intrinsic values.

He exemplified this by comparing students with pencils with values like leading within to write their future.

Lastly, he stressed the importance of teachers as handlers in teaching to never shy away from starting over again in life a low phase.

About the walk-in wardrobe

The Nizam never repeated his clothes and once worn, his clothes were given away. Therefore, there is no authentic record of his wardrobe.

In the absence of any of his personal items, the remaining sections of the wardrobe are used to highlight the various costumes of men, women and children of Hyderabad.

Made of Burmese teak & on two levels this is claimed to be the world's largest walk in wardrobe. A highlight of

There are at present more than ten buildings in the Purani Haveli. The main building which accommodates the Nizam’s museum is flanked by two long wings running parallel to each other.

The wardrobe had a hand-operated lift to reach sections and it still exists. It has over 100 almirahs