Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park celebrates World Lion Day

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park celebrated World Lion Day on Sunday, August 9, by arranging animal keeper talk shows where the caretakers gave a brief lecture on the daily activities they conduct, the behaviour of the animals, the daily feed and vaccination schedule, and the breeding programmes.

Globally, the day is celebrated on August 10 to raise awareness and support for the conservation of lions.

Deputy Curator J Muralidhar said the park is at the forefront in conducting wildlife education and outreach programmes on every eco-day. The zoo houses both the Asiatic Lions and the African Lions.

The zoo also has a Lion Safari Park which extends over an area of 45 acres. It was the first of its kind to be opened to the public in 1974. Every morning, a pride of lions is released into the safari, providing a thrilling experience for the visitors, where the animals are free and the human beings are closed.