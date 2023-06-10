Hyderabad: Neighbourhood dispute turns violent

Hyderabad: An unfortunate incident unfolded in Imad Nagar area of Suleman Nagar, where an argument between neighbours over a seemingly trivial matter spiraled into a violent attack. According to the police, the incident occurred after one of the neighbours lodged a complaint with the authorities about the quarrel, further aggravating the situation. Disturbing footage of the attack, in which sticks were used as weapons, quickly spread across social media, causing shock and concern among the community.

The Attapur police wasted no time in responding to the incident, promptly intensifying their presence in the area to maintain law and order. A case has been registered against the individuals responsible for the attack. The victims, identified as Mohammad Mushtaq and Mohammad Ali, sustained serious injuries during the altercation. Rizwan, Anas, and another woman have been accused of carrying out the assault with sticks and other weapons. Despite the efforts of local residents and other neighbours to intervene and protect the victims, the attackers persisted in their aggression.

The motive behind the attack appears to stem from animosity towards Mushtaq and Ali for reporting the initial quarrel to the police. It is disheartening to witness a dispute between neighbours escalate to such a violent extent, causing harm and distress within the community.

Providing further insight into the incident, Inspector of Police Attapur Yadgiri shed light on the root cause of the altercation. It began when goats belonging to one of them climbing atop another’s car, leading to a dispute over who was responsible for controlling the animal. As tensions escalated, the neighbours turned against one another, resulting in the regrettable act of violence that unfolded. Two individuals sustained injuries as a result of the attack, but Inspector Yadgiri reassured the public that the situation is now under control.

The authorities will continue to closely monitor the situation in Imad Nagar, ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents, police said. Efforts to promote understanding, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence among neighbours are essential to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.