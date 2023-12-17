Hyderabad: Neighbour’s pet dog attacks 10-year-old in Erragadda

Hyderabad: A fourth-grade student was attacked by a pet dog at Sultannagar in Erragadda on Sunday afternoon.

The boy, aged around ten years, was playing with his siblings when the dog belonging to neighbour Satish Kumar pounced on him and bit his leg. Hearing the cries of the child, the family members rushed and chased away the dog.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Fateh Ali, the father of the victim, complained to the Borabanda police against Satish Kumar, the owner of the dog. Police have filed a case against Satish and investigation is underway.