Hyderabad: New escalator opened at LB Nagar metro station

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad metro rail has announced the opening of a new escalator at Arm-B of the LB Nagar Metro Station.

This latest addition is set to streamline the flow of passenger movement, especially during peak hours, and further enhance the overall commuting experience, a press release stated.

LB Nagar Metro Station is one of the busiest metro stations of the Hyderabad metro rail network, currently catering to a daily footfall of over 70,000 passengers, the press release said.

Commenting on this development, the Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) N V S Reddy said, “We are happy to dedicate this new escalator of the LB Nagar Metro Station to the public. With this, now the commuters would have an additional option to access the station conveniently.”

The managing director and CEO, of L&TMRHL K V B Reddy, said, “We have always been committed to the convenience and comfort of metro commuters. I am confident that the new escalator at LB Nagar Metro Station would help us in not only efficient handling of commuter movement but also enhance our operational efficiency and resource optimization.”