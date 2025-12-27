Hyderabad: New GHMC zonal commissioners take charge

Hyderabad: The newly appointed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner’s took charge on Friday, December 26.

The charge-taking ceremony was held for all zonal commissioners, who are expected to begin full operations from Monday, December 29.

GHMC expansion

In a post on X, the civic body announced that with the merger of 27 Urban Local Bodies, GHMC’s jurisdiction has expanded from 650 sq. km to 2,053 sq. km , now serving a population of over 1.34 crore, positioning it among the largest municipal corporations in the country.

“To effectively manage this expanded scale, GHMC has been restructured from six zones and 30 Circles to 12 Zones and 60 Circles , reinforcing decentralised governance, enhancing field-level supervision, and bringing civic services closer to citizens across the city,” the GHMC said.

The six new zones include Malkajgiri, Uppal, Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Golconda and Quthbullapur.

GHMC chief holds coordination meeting

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan also held a coordination meeting with the newly appointed Zonal Commissioners, focusing on smooth transition, unified priorities, and coordinated action for faster service delivery and balanced urban growth.

As reviewed in the meeting, clear accountability and strong on-ground leadership will drive simpler processes, quicker decisions, and accelerated development, reinforcing Hyderabad’s journey towards sustainable and future-ready urban governance, a press reelase said.