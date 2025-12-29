Hyderabad: New police commissionerates Future City, Malkajgiri created

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday, December 29, said that it has reorganised the city’s three police commissionerates – Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda – into four new ones. The old Rachakonda police circle has now been reorganised into Future City and Malkajgiri commissionerates. The reorganisation was done in tune with the GHMC area being expansion by the government.

Under the new police limits, key areas such as the Assembly, Secretariat, Begumpet, Shamshabad (Hyderabad) Airport, and Budvel High Court have been brought under the Hyderabad commissionerate, the state government said in a press release late on Monday night.

The Telangana government last month announced the merger of 27 municipal urban bodies into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, expanding its size from 625 square kilometres to a little over 2000 sq km now. Prior to this, the Chief Minister Revanth Redd-led government also announced that it is going to set up Future City, a greenfield smart city project, which will essentially expand Hyderabad’s boundaries.

In tune with its expansion plan, 27 municipalities inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) were merged with the GHMC to develop what the government calls the Core Urban Region ( CURE). The expanded GHMC now has been reorganized into 12 Zones, 60 Circles, and 300 Wards. “As part of providing better services to the public, maintaining law and order, and controlling crime, the police administration has been divided into four commissionerates,” added the release.

New police commissioners appointed

Under the new structure, Hyderabad’s IT areas of Gachibowli, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Madhapur, and Raidurg, along with industrial areas like Patancheru, Genome Valley, RC Puram, and Ameenpur, will fall under the Cyberabad commissionerate.

Areas such as Keesara, Shamirpet, Quthbullapur, and Kompally will come under this commissionerate. Bhongir, which was previously under Rachakonda, has been made a separate police unit. Along with new police commissioners, an SP has also been be appointed for the Yadadri Bhongir district. Chevella, Moinabad, Shankarpally, Maheshwaram, Ibrahimpatnam, and other areas have been brought under the Future City Commissionerate.

In an order dated December 29, Sudheer Babu, who was the Rachakonda police commissioner, was appointed as Future City police commissioner. Similarly, Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash was transferred and has been made the Malkajgiri police commissioner. Mohanty has been replaced by M Ramesh, Inspector General of Police. Akshansh Yadav, who held the position of deputy commissioner of police, Yadadri Bhongir (while it was under Rachakonda), is now SP for the ame district.