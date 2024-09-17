Hyderabad: NFC develops Monel-400 alloy tubes for space programmes

Hyderabad: City-based company Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) has developed an indigenous class of special tubes called Monel-400 which are expected to be highly useful in space applications.

According to NFC’s statement on Thursday, these alloy tubes are crucial for the development of the semi-cryogenic liquid propulsion system of India’s space program.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi playing politics over Agnipath scheme, says Amit Shah

The NFC, which comes under the department of atomic energy (DAE), has used its technology in the fabrication and manufacture of the Monel-400 alloy tubes of different sizes. It is a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission.

The raw materials used for the development of these alloy tubes have been supplied by Midhani, another Hyderabad-based company assigned to manufacture special materials for strategic sectors.

The first consignment of the tubes meeting the stringent quality parameters was despatched to the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) located in Kerala’s capital city, Thiruvananthapuram.

