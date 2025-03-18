Hyderabad: NGO Umeed for Women celebrates 10th anniversary.

Hyderabad: Umeed for Women, a Hyderabad-based NGO celebrated International Women’s Month by organising a graduation day event for students from the organisation’s FirstLeap program.

The NGO also celebrated its 10-year anniversary in March. The organisation is gearing up for the ‘Sahyog’ program, a training program in tandem with the Telangana Department of Education, which will take place on the 19th and 20th of March.

Umeed focuses on empowering young women

The NGO’s focus is on empowering young women in Government Degree Colleges across Telangana through skill, mindset and exposure sessions, where they learn how to make decisions for themselves, negotiate with family and peers, digital literacy, and are exposed to corporate environments to prepare them for their careers.

In the graduation event held on 11th March, almost 300 students wrote letters on a “wall of empowerment” detailing the importance of taking charge of one’s own life and making decisions for themselves.

Bhaskar Jayaraman, Partner at SVP, mentioned that students have to ensure that the career path they choose in the future is in line with their personality and interests. “Take your time in deciding what to do in your career, and make sure you choose something that you enjoy,” he said.

Abdul Wajid, Telangana Skills and Knowledge Centre Mentor said, “It is no easy task to organise classes and support so many students in terms of their studies, career opportunities and jobs. The work that goes on behind the scenes is truly incredible.”

Speaking at the event, Udita Chadha, co-founder of Umeed, spoke about the organisation’s journey. “We have learned something each day. It has been 10 years of growing and collecting wins and losses. Each time we fell down we got up and tried again. We grew from impacting 5 women to now impacting thousands. It’s been ten years but now we feel only now like our foot is in the door, and there is so much more work to be done. Our aim in the future is to strengthen our partnership with the Telangana education department and take our impact to the next level. We are very proud of Sahyog, our trainer program, through which we can institutionalise the change that we want to see in the state.”

The Sahyog program

The Sahyog program aims to strengthen the already existing employability structures of the education department of the state. The program is designed to train Full-time Mentors (FTMs) of the Telangana Skills and Knowledge Centre (TSKC.)

Through the training, FTMs will gain hands-on experience in skills, knowledge, values and networks required to execute their mentorship role effectively. It works parallelly with FirstLeap a program for career readiness, self-worth, industry exposure & counselling to enable young women aged 18-22 across Telangana to make independent and informed career choices.

Through a partnership with the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CCE) Government of Telangana, the organisation works with women students from government degree colleges across all 33 districts of Telangana pursuing courses like BA, BCom, BBA, BSc, MSc, etc.

It empowers them to pursue their personal and professional goals. Implementation of this program takes place in tandem with the Telangana Skills and Knowledge Centre (TSKC) & Women’s Empowerment Cell (WEC) Centers established in government colleges, a press release informed.