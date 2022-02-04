Hyderabad: Night temperature likely to dip this weekend

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to witness a dip in the night temperatures over the weekend due to the western disturbances.

In the early hours of Friday, an average night temperature of 19.4 degree Celsius was recorded in the city. Qutubullapur and its neighbouring areas witnessed the lowest minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Ramchandrapuram and Patancheru which recorded a night temperature was 16.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, the dip in the night temperatures in several parts of Telangana is due to the western disturbances and cyclonic circulation over the northern parts of the country.

The IMD on Friday has issued a three-day yellow alert for the city and the night temperature in the city is likely to drop by four to six degrees on Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6.

According to the forecast by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the minimum temperature in Telangana including Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jangaon, Medak and Malkajgiri is likely to fall below 15 degree Celsius on Saturday February 5, Sunday February 6, and Monday February 7.

Several areas in GHMC are also likely to record the minimum temperature including Kukatpally, Rajendranagar, LB Nagar, Malakpet Charminar, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Mehdipatnam, Jubileehills, Khairtabad, and Uppal is likely to fall below 15 degree Celsius on Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6.

During the first two weeks of February, the minimum temperature in the State is likely to be two to five degrees below normal.

During the last 24 hours in Telangana, no rainfall recorded, lowest minimum temperature of 11.3 degree Celsius recorded at Marpalle (Vikarabad) and Highest Maximum temperature of 36.1 degree Celsius recorded at Medipally (Medchal Malkajgiri).

In GHMC during the last 24 hours, no Rainfall recorded, lowest minimum temperature of 14.2 degree Celsius recorded at Qutubullapur (circle No. 25, Qutubullapur) and Highest Maximum temperature of 33.6 degree Celsius recorded at Mondamarket (circle No. 29, Begumpet).

Telangana state average cumulative rainfall from June 1, 2021 to February 4, 2022 is 1138.4 mm against Normal 853.0 mm with deviation 33 per cent.