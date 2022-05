Hyderabad: The Nizam Institute of Merdical Sciences (NIMS) has invited job applications for various posts under the departments of tele-radiology and neurology.

Under the department of neurology, there is one vacancy each for the posts of Clinical Research Coordinator, Study counselor and Assistant Study Coordinator. The department of Tele-Radiology has a single vacancy for the post of Assistant Professor.

The eligible candidates may find relevant details on the NIMS website.