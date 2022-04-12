Hyderabad: Nine held for land documents fraud, two absconding

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police alongside the Kushaiguda police busted a gang of 11 fraudsters involved in land fraud by forging sale deed documents, on Tuesday. The market value of the seized fake and forged sale deed adds up to a total sum of Rupees 20 Crores.

Based on a complaint from one Yadagiri, Rachakonda police arrested B. Rama Rao, B. Srinivas, G. Shyam Rao, S. Kumara Swamy, G. Rajashekhar, M. Janaiah, A. Balraj, V. Krishna, and N. Sridhar.

In addition, Rachakonda police seized 10 fake sale deed documents, net cash of Rupees 10.4 lakhs, fake government rubber stamps/seals, non-judicial stamp papers, revenue stamps, one Swift car, ten cell phones, and other incriminating material, all worth 16 lakhs, from their possession.

According to the police, the accused used to collect certified copies of vacant and unclaimed lands and prepare fake and forged sale deeds. The accused would create fake Aadhar cards by impersonating the original vendor and use them to make agreements of sale and illegal registrations. Furthermore, the accused used the fake and forged sale deeds to create land disputes between both parties and to demand money.

The accused created fake documents of a vacant plot at Cherlapally belonging to a Gurajada Kondal Rao and fixed the sale at Rupees 49.7 lakhs. At the time of the agreement, the accused G. Rajashekhar, M. Janaiah, and A. Balraj assured the complainant about the genuineness of the documents and the landlords but duped them.

Land documents pertaining to Banjara Hills, Kondapur, Madhapur, R.C Puram, Saleem Nagar Malakpet, and Thurkayamjal were also seized by the police. The authenticity of these documents is being verified.

According to the police, the two accused, Dayakar and Hafeez, are absconding and efforts to nab them are in progress.