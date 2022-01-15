Hyderabad: Nizam era stepwell restored in Bansilalpet

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 15th January 2022 11:45 am IST
stepwell 
Stepwell [Twitter]

Hyderabad: A Nizam era stepwell at Bansilalpet, Secunderabad is being restored, repaired, and renovated. This well was the source of drinking water supply to people in Bansilalpet and its surrounding areas in the past.

The historic well, however, has been turned into a dumping ground for many years.

The film producer Shobu Yarlagadda has recently visited the well and commended the efforts of Kalpana Ramesh, an environmentalist, and her team under the “Rainwater” project to restore this well.

“Amazing transformation from a garbage dump some months ago to this!,” Shobu wrote in a tweet.

Kalpana Ramesh, expressing her gratitude for his visit to the well and support to her, tweeted: “Wish to receive support for this well and many such wells in our city which are in dumpyard status. They are key to local water security for generations to come.”

