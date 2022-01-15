Hyderabad: Nizam era stepwell restored in Bansilalpet

Hyderabad: A Nizam era stepwell at Bansilalpet, Secunderabad is being restored, repaired, and renovated. This well was the source of drinking water supply to people in Bansilalpet and its surrounding areas in the past.

The historic well, however, has been turned into a dumping ground for many years.

The film producer Shobu Yarlagadda has recently visited the well and commended the efforts of Kalpana Ramesh, an environmentalist, and her team under the “Rainwater” project to restore this well.

“Amazing transformation from a garbage dump some months ago to this!,” Shobu wrote in a tweet.

Visited this stepwell in Secunderabad today. It's being restored to its original glory by @kalpana_designs and her team @rainwater_info! Amazing transformation from a garbage dump some months ago to this! #Bhansilalpetwell pic.twitter.com/zAuT3ubiB5 — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) January 12, 2022

Kalpana Ramesh, expressing her gratitude for his visit to the well and support to her, tweeted: “Wish to receive support for this well and many such wells in our city which are in dumpyard status. They are key to local water security for generations to come.”