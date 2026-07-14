Hyderabad: Nizamia Unani students protest after only 5 pass exam

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the historic Nizamia Unani Tibbi College in Charminar after BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery) 2024 batch students staged a protest inside the college campus over the recently announced examination results.

Holding placards and banners, the students raised slogans alleging injustice in the evaluation process. According to the protesting students, 90 candidates appeared for the anatomy examination, but 85 were declared failed, with only five students passing the subject.

Students of the Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) 2024 batch at Nizamia Unani Tibbi College, Charminar, staged a protest demanding a fair review of their examination results. They alleged that 85 of the 90 students who appeared for the Anatomy examination were… pic.twitter.com/ipjUz06kNp — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 14, 2026

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The students also alleged that the results were released after a delay of nearly three months, adding to their frustration. They claimed the unexpectedly high failure rate has put their academic future at risk.

According to the protesters, when they approached the college administration seeking an explanation, officials said that they were not responsible for the correction of papers and asked them to approach the university (with which the college is affiliated). This, they said, prompted them to intensify their protest and stage a sit-in on the campus.

The students have demanded a transparent re-evaluation of the answer scripts and immediate action to address what they describe as an unfair evaluation process.

When Siasat.com tried to contact the college, they refused to comment on the issue.