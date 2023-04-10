Hyderabad: No more rains, twin cities to face hot weather ahead

Hyderabad: The sudden change in weather due to unseasonal rains in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad in the last few days has brought great relief to the citizens, but the city is likely to feel the heat of summer next week.

After the rise in temperature in Hyderabad, the temperature in the city had crossed 40 degrees last week, but due to sudden unseasonal rains, the temperature recorded a drop, due to which the citizens got a lot of relief, but now according to the Meteorological Department, from April 10, the intensity of heat will increase in most districts and twin cities of Telangana from April 10. And this week the weather will be dry.

Private weather experts predicted that there will be an overall dry spell next week, due to which the city of Hyderabad and other districts will record an increase in temperature. Private meteorologists claimed that overall the weather will be dry, but light rains are likely to be recorded from April 11 onwards and may continue during the current week.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, night temperatures, too, would soar to 23 degrees Celsius.

Although some districts including Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Jagtial and Mancherial are expected to receive very light to light rains for the next three days, the maximum temperatures would soar across all districts.

Following the recent rainfall, thunderstorms, and hailstorm, the maximum and minimum temperatures in all districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, have dipped significantly. The maximum temperatures in Telangana districts decreased from 2.8-5.8 degrees Celsius from the normal temperature.