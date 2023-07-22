Hyderabad: No progress in proposed IT tower in Malakpet raises concerns

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s initiative to set up Information Technology (IT) towers in various districts has been commendable, creating employment opportunities for rural youth and contributing to local business growth. However, concerns have arisen in the Old City as the proposed IT tower in Malakpet remains neglected, raising questions about the government’s commitment to equitable development.

The state government had successfully established IT towers in districts like Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad and Siddipet. The recent addition to this initiative is the IT tower in Mahbubnagar, while preparations for the Adilabad IT tower are also underway.

In contrast, the proposed IT tower in Malakpet, Hyderabad, has yet to see any progress. Despite the city’s rapid expansion and increasing demand for IT infrastructure, the foundation stone for the Malakpet IT tower has not been laid. This has raised concerns among the youth in the area, as they started to believe that the development of IT hubs and job opportunities seems to be focused on districts where the ruling party is likely to gain electoral advantage, rather than addressing the needs of the Old City.

According to a youth Abdul Rawoof from Old City, the establishment of IT towers in various districts has not only boosted employment opportunities but has also reduced migration to larger cities, promoting balanced and inclusive development. However, the absence of progress on the Malakpet IT tower raises concerns about the government’s commitment to the overall development of the state.

The state government had announced plans to shift Chanchalguda jail and the Malakpet Race Course to facilitate the development of the Malakpet Assembly constituency. Promises were made to provide KG to PG education for students in the Old City instead of Chanchalguda jail. However, no progress has been made in this regard, further adding to the sense of neglect in the area.