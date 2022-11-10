Hyderabad: No respite from cold as winter chill persists

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad will continue to witness cold as the winter chill will persist till the weekend.

As per India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H), the minimum temperature in the city dropped to 15.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather department forecasted that the minimum temperature in Hyderabad is likely to be in the range of 11-15 degrees Celsius till the weekend.

It is also forecasted that haze or mist will prevail during the morning in the city’s all six zones viz., Charminar, Khairtabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad and Serilimpally.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecasted that the minimum temperature in the city will be between 15-17 degrees Celsius till the weekend.

However, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad is not likely to drop drastically. TSDPS forecasted the maximum temperature in the city is likely to be in the range of 30 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Last month was coldest October in decade

Last month was the colder October in a decade for Hyderabad as the temperature in the month had dropped to 14.9 degrees Celsius.

In the city, Rajendranagar has witnessed the lowest temperature in the month. The reason behind the chilly weather was northerly winds and the passing of cyclone Sitrang.

Usually, the minimum temperature during winter in Hyderabad drops significantly in December.