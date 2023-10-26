Hyderabad: Notorious rowdy sheeter Khaisar arrested in extortion case

Hyderabad: The Habeeb Nagar police arrested notorious rowdy sheeter, Mohd Khaiser, for his alleged involved in an extortion case.

According to the police, one Vanarasi Yadagiri, a resident of Gudimalkapur, approached Mohd Khaiser to eliminate his rivals who were involved in the murder case of his own brother Vanarasi Raju in 2016, who was allegedly killed within Golconda police station limits. “Khaiser accepted the proposal and Yadagiri sent the photographs of the rivals to Khaiser, who then demanded Rs 2 lakh to carry out the task with his associates. Yadagiri paid him Rs 2 lakh at Al Madina Hotel at Habeeb Nagar,” said B Balawamy, deputy commissioner of police (south-west zone) said.

He added that Khaiser failed to execute the task. Later, when Yadagiri requested Mohd Khaiser to return his money, Khaiser started threatening him to pay Rs 4 lakh, threatening him that he would be eliminated if he failed to comply. “Due to fear, Yadagiri paid another Rs 2 lakh to the accused at Sun City in 2021, and an additional Rs 1.5 lakh at Tabanda Hotel and recently. Yadagiri paid Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 15,000 at different intervals,” said the DCP.

Police said that Khaiser started his criminal activities with pick-pocketing and committing theft. Later, in the year 1995, he killed one Afzal at toddy compound, Goodshed, Nampally, due to personal grudge. “After he was released from jail on bail, he formed a gang and started threatening innocent people. So far, he has been involved in as many as 22 criminal cases of land grabbing, extortion etc. With his illegal activities, he earned nearly Rs. 100 crore,” police said.

Due to his criminal activities, externment orders were issued in the year 2011. After completing one year externment period, he returned to Hyderabad and again started his criminal activities due to which he was detained under PD Act in the year 2014, and lodged in Cherlapally Jail.

The Hyderabad police have appealed to the general public not to fear the people like Mohd Khaiser and lodge a complaint personally or anonymously through Hawkeye, or Hyderabad City Police WhatApps for initiating necessary action when required.