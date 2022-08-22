Hyderabad: NSUI president detained by police during protest in JNTUH

The NSUI organised a peaceful protest outside the JNTUH campus to demand subject exemption and grace marks for group R18 students studying in the university.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 22nd August 2022 4:27 pm IST

Hyderabad: Members of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) were manhandled and detained by the Telangana police on Monday as they protested outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University of Hyderabad (JNTUH).

Sharing a video of the incident on Twitter, NSUI state president Venkat Balmoor asked, “Is Telangana a democratic state or a goonda raj?” He demanded that the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) take action against the misbehaviour of the police.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Golden Threshold campus of UoH to undergo renovation

“As the President of a respected Students’ Union, I have every right to stand in support of the agitating students & it is unconstitutional for the police to restrict me from doing that,” he stated.

MS Education Academy

The NSUI organised a peaceful protest outside the JNTUH campus to demand subject exemption and grace marks for group R18 students studying at the university.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button