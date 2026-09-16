Popcorn is usually treated as an afterthought, a mindless movie-theatre crunch or a basic microwave snack. In Hyderabad, however, a single local shop has turned this humble grain into a full-blown culinary trend. Pop King, a small street-front store in King Koti, has gained widespread attention for turning popcorn into a destination food, drawing visitors from Bangalore and Mumbai, and even international travellers from Canada and the US.

30 years of gourmet popcorn

Operating since 1996, Pop King spent over two decades as a quiet, local neighbourhood staple. While traditional movie theatres relied strictly on basic butter and cheese seasonings, Pop King quietly carved out its niche by experimenting with unconventional, handcrafted spice blends and dessert profiles.

The primary driver behind the shop’s enduring popularity, and recent surge in fame, is its expansive menu of 17 distinct gourmet flavours.

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Instead of standard seasonings, the shop developed street-food-inspired blends like Maggi Masala, Mint Pudina, Chilli Chatka, Signature Masala, and Peri Peri.

To appeal to dessert lovers, they introduced adventurous, sweet-tooth profiles such as Shahi Rasmalai, Blueberry Blast, Strawberry & Crème, and Dark Choco Caramel.

A Hyderabad favourite to a global destination

Recently, Pop King’s reach has expanded from a local secret to a cross-border attraction. Driven by widespread social media visibility, the brand has started drawing food enthusiasts from all over India and around the globe.

Visitors are now travelling from cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Kerala, as well as regions like Kurnool and Nellore, specifically to sample the store’s offerings. The shop has even begun welcoming international travellers from places such as San Diego and Canada, who make a popcorn run a priority stop on their Hyderabad travel itineraries. With these out-of-town visitors taking home armfuls of flavoured tins, Pop King highlights how a humble snack can capture international attention through pure culinary craft.

As the brand continues to bridge local tradition with a growing international fanbase, its next logical evolution lies in the city’s biggest cultural stages. Given how central popcorn is to the Numaish experience, a homegrown sensation like Pop King would be a natural fit for the event. While there are no official confirmations, a stall at Numaish 2027 is an exciting potential match, offering the event’s massive crowds a fresh, gourmet upgrade to one of their favourite fairground traditions.