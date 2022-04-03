Numaish extended till April 14

Hyderabad: The Managing Director of the Exhibition Society has extended Numaish until April 14 between the hours of 4 pm and 11 pm.

However, the Exhibition will be closed on April 9 and 10 (ie Saturday and Sunday) as per the orders of Commissioner of Police, CV Anand.

The decision to extend Numaish came about after traders at the All India Industrial Exhibition on Wednesday demanded that the duration of the Numaish be extended till April 17.

Earlier organizers of the exhibition had decided to conclude the annual event on April 8.

On Wednesday, a group of traders gathered outside the Exhibition society’s office at Nampally and demanded that the event be extended till April 17.

Speaking about the issue the exhibition society’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Ravi Yadav confirmed the same and said, “It is to be noted that owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibition was postponed for a while. However, the Telangana government decided to permit Numaish to take place from February 25.”

“Owing to the confusion, traders at Numaish have incurred heavy loses over the last two years,” he added.