Hyderabad offers cost-cutting solution, Sridhar Babu tells Saudi bizmen

Sridhar Babu emphasised upon geographical proximity and weather besides the available pool of talented workforce in Telangana would add advantage to firms in Gulf

Photo of Irfan Mohammed Irfan Mohammed|   Published: 21st January 2024 9:51 pm IST
IT minister Sridhar Babu
State IT minister Sridhar Babu visited the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industries

Jeddah: Information technology has become an essential part of any business and industrial process. Hyderabad stands among the top few destinations in the the world providing all such facilities to businesses, asserted industries and IT minister D Sridhar Babu.

The minister was speaking during his visit to the port city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia after the launch of ‘Invest in Telangana’ campaign in Davos, Switzerland during the WEF conference.

The minister, accompanied by principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan and other officials, arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday and was welcomed by the NRI community.

Sridhar Babu emphasized upon geographical proximity and how the available pool of talented workforce in Telangana would add an advantage to firms in the Gulf.” Opting for Hyderabad can be a solution for cost-cutting and enhancing productivity,” he said.

The minister held a series of business meetings with top Saudi companies on Sunday, January 21, including a visit to the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industries where he was accorded a warm reception.

The minister explained to Saudi investors that Telangana has already been established as the centre of IT and biomedical sciences. He pitched Hyderabad as the hub for healthcare in Asia as it is the greatest destination and solution for rising healthcare costs for Arabs and also other countries.

The Telangana delegation held a road show where it showcased the youngest state as the best destination for investment.

Sridhar Babu explained the state government’s commitment to promoting Telangana as the most sought-after venue for investments. He told Saudi businessmen that the state has set a record in attracting new investments of Rs. 40, 232 crores during WEF in Davos.

