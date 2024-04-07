Hyderabad: Officials seize overpriced Letrozole tablets in raids

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration officials seized ‘CYLET-2.5 Tablets’ (Letrozole Tablets IP 2.5 mg) during the raids conducted on Saturday, April 6 to investigate an overpricing issue at a firm in the city.

The product Letrozole Tablets IP 2.5 mg sold under the brand name ‘CYLET-2.5 Tablets’ is under price control as per the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and the price of the product shall be in accordance with the ‘Ceiling Price’ fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India, a press release from DCA said.

“The product ‘CYLET-2.5 Tablets’ manufactured by Stepan Life Sciences Pvt Ltd. Gurugram, Haryana and marketed by Cynak Life Sciences, (a division of Cynak Healthcare), Sonipat, Haryana, bears MRP as Rs. 199 for 5 tablets on the label of the product, which is a violation of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, said,” V B KamalasanReddy, DG DCA.

The ceiling price fixed by the central government including the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for the product “Letrozole Tablets IP 2.5 mg” is Rs 29.32 per tablet (Ceiling Price).

Hence Maximum Retail Price (MRP) i.e. including GST 12 % should not be more than Rs. 32.84 per tablet i.e., Rs. 164.2 per strip of 5 tablets (MRP=Ceiling Price+GST) but the firm overpriced and charged excess of Rs. 34.80 per strip of 5 tablets which is a violation of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.