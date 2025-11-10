Hyderabad on high alert after 9 killed in Delhi Red Fort blast

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police are on full alert, conducting vehicle checks, following a powerful car blast at Delhi’s iconic Red Fort on Monday evening, November 10, claiming at least nine lives.

Several vehicles and lodges are being constantly checked. The city has been put on high alert, said Hyderabad city police commissioner VC Sajjanar. Citizens can inform the police control room on 100 about any suspicious movement.

A high-intensity blast that ripped through Delhi’s iconic Red Fort area leaving multiple vehicles in flames and shattering window panes.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.

The nature of the explosion is not known yet. A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the spot. A high alert has been sounded in Delhi.

Kashmiri doctor held with large ammunition in Faridabad

The blast comes hours after the recovery of around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition from a Kashmiri doctor’s rented accommodation in Haryana’s Faridabad.

Haryana Police, in coordination with their Jammu and Kashmir counterparts, arrested Dr Muzammil from Faridabad’s Dhauj area and recovered explosive materials, weapons, and timers from his rented house.

The accused, a teacher at Al Falah University, was reportedly wanted in a case related to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.