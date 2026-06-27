Hyderabad on rain alert, to intensify by evening

Hyderabad: Scattered showers are expected to hit Hyderabad in the coming hours before intensifying into moderate rainfall through the afternoon and evening, weather expert T Balaji said on Friday, June 27.

Meanwhile, intense rains and thunderstorms are already battering several districts in Telangana, with the Suryapet-Mahabubabad-Khammam belt experiencing heavy downpours, which are expected to continue till afternoon. The rains are likely to extend to Bhadradri-Kothagudem as well, the forecaster said.

Fresh spells of scattered rain are also expected across Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, Jangaon, Siddipet and Warangal districts till afternoon, with conditions likely to intensify further, the alert said.

Residents of Hyderabad have been advised to plan their movements accordingly, keeping in mind that conditions are expected to worsen through the day.