Hyderabad on Rapid progress thanks to KCR’s will, KTR’s vision: T Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Talasani Srinivas Yadav, the Animal Husbandry Minister said that with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s strong will and KTR’s vision, Hyderabad is on the path of rapid progress and Telangana turning into a progressive state in the country.

The minister was speaking on the occasion of inaugurating PV Narasimha Rao Flyover Ramp at Express Highway near Lakshmi Nagar by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) with a cost of Rs. 5 crore on Saturday.

Those present on the occasion were Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalakshmi, MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, TRS MLC MS Prabhakar, Vani Devi and others.

“The population of Hyderabad is growing fast and the state government is taking every step to provide basic amenities to the citizens,” the Minister said adding: “After the formation of separate Telangana large scale development programs were carried out in and around Hyderabad due to which the city has been transformed completely. Special attention was paid to connectivity and law and order while preparing the development strategy.”

“K T Ram Rao, the Minister for Municipal administration is working with a special strategy to provide basic facilities to the people of the state. Under SR DP project, special attention is being paid for the construction of roads and flyovers,” Yadav said.

Yadav congratulated HMDA officials for successfully executing this project.