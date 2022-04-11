Hyderabad: One arrested for burglary, accomplice at large

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar central crime station (CCS) and Rachakonda police arrested one person on Monday for burglary. The police recovered 440 grams of gold ornaments, 568 grams of silver, Rs 25,000 cash, and a Ford Figo car from him.

The accused -28-year-old Jaganath from Tumkur district of Karnataka – is a habitual offender and has been arrested many times before. His accomplice -Raja Sri Ganesh- is still absconding.

According to a police statement, Raja would recce colonies during the daytime and select houses to steal. At night, while Raja would park his vehicle at a nearby park, Jaganath would go and steal cash and jewellery.

After completing the work, Jaganath would Whatsapp Raja and they would run away looting the house.

On April 6, they reached Rocktown colony were as per their plan, Raja dropped Jaganath at the selected house and waited for him in a nearby park. Jaganath broke open the main door, stole the gold and silver ornaments along with the cash, and informed Raja through Whatsapp.

After stealing, the men brought a Ford Figo from the stolen money through OLX.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Inspector N Yadaiah said that the Jaganath was arrested through CCTV cameras installed in the house. Apart from gold, silver, and cash, US dollars worth Rs 1,00,000, 26 wristwatches, and 6 mobile phones were seized.