Hyderabad: One dead, three injured in accident at ORR

According to the Narsingi police, the accident occurred at 9:30 PM.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd March 2026 11:22 am IST
Material in the DCM scattered after accident on ORR
Material in the DCM scattered after accident on ORR

Hyderabad: At least one person died, and three others were injured after the car they were travelling in rammed a truck on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road on Sunday, March 22.

According to reports, the accident occurred near the Narsingi police academy when the car was heading from the Hyderabad Airport towards Gachibowli. According to the Narsingi police, the accident occurred at 9:30 PM.

The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Subhan Haleem

The accident led to a heavy traffic jam, and the police suspect that overspeeding led to the mishap. The police said that an investigation is underway, and more information will be shared later.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd March 2026 11:22 am IST

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