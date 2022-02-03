Hyderabad: One drug peddler nabbed, 2.4 kg of ganja seized

Hyderabad: One drug peddler was arrested by the Mangalhat police on Thursday for being in possession of 2.4 kg of Ganja, while the co accused in the case is absconding.

The nabbed accused identified as Satish Pal Singh (42), was arrested and produced before the court for judicial remand while Sunny Pal Singh is said to be on the run. Both the men are cousins and residenta of Mangalhat, Hyderabad.

According to the police, the duo were selling drugs near Jali Hanuman Mangalhat. The police nabbed Satish and the ganja in his possession which was in a black polythene cover. Sunny fled from the scene.

In 2017, Satish was apprehended by police for selling Gudumba (ID Liquor) and now he is selling drugs with his cousin to make quick money.

A case of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against the offenders under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).