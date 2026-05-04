Hyderabad: Open chess tournament for blind from May 6

The tournament aims to provide a competitive platform for visually impaired chess players from across the country to showcase their skills and gain FIDE ratings.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 4th May 2026 3:25 pm IST
Chess pawn on a chessboard, symbolising the open blind chess tournament starting May 6 in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Devnar Foundation for the Blind will host a FIDE Rating National Open Chess Tournament for the Blind 2026 in the city from May 6 to May 10.

The tournament will be conducted at the Devnar Foundation campus in Begumpet and is being organised in association with the All India Chess Federation for the Blind (AICFB).

According to the organisers, the event will be inaugurated on May 6 at 1 pm, while the valedictory function is scheduled for May 10 at 2 pm.

Subhan Bakery

Matches will be held daily in two sessions, from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm, with a lunch break between 1 pm and 2 pm.

The tournament aims to provide a competitive platform for visually impaired chess players from across the country to showcase their skills and gain FIDE ratings.

The Devnar Foundation for the Blind, which runs a residential school and degree college for visually impaired students, is organising the event as part of its efforts to promote inclusive sports and opportunities for the blind community.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 4th May 2026 3:25 pm IST

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