Hyderabad woman ends life after husband refuses to buy iPhone

Following the dispute, Priya allegedly consumed pesticide. The family shifted her to a hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th May 2026 3:15 pm IST
Representational image used to depict pesticide
Representational image

Hyderabad: In yet another incident, a woman died by suicide on Sunday, May 3, after a dispute with her husband over not buying her an iPhone.

The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Priya, a resident of Kacheguda who was living with her husband, Mallikarjun and their two daughters. On Sunday, Priya asked Mallikarjun to buy her an iPhone, and an argument ensued between the couple.

Following the dispute, Priya allegedly consumed pesticide. The family shifted her to a hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

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Similar incident

In a similar incident, a 32-year-old woman died by suicide on May 1, following a dispute with her live-in partner over a mobile recharge.

The deceased, Kavya, was in a relationship with Venkatesh, and they were living in Prashanthnagar Colony of Jeedimetla. An argument ensued between the couple after Kavya asked Venkatesh to get her phone recharged.

However, Venkatesh refused to get the recharge and left the house. After returning, the man found Kavya hanging from a ceiling fan and alerted the police.

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The Jeedimetal police arrived at the spot and shifted the body for postmortem and registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNSS).

Kavya and Venkatesh had anger issues. “Before the incident, Kavya hit Venkatesh and alleged that he was neglecting her,” the Station House Officer said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th May 2026 3:15 pm IST

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