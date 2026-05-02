Hyderabad: Woman ends life after fight with live in partner

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old woman died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla on Friday, May 1, after a fight with her live in partner over a phone recharge.

The deceased, Kavya was in a relationship with Venkatesh, they were living in Prashanthnagar Colony of Jeedimetla. An argument ensued between the couple after Kavya asked Venkatesh to get her phone recharged.

However, Venkatesh refused to get the recharge, and left the house. After returning, the man found Kavya hanging to a ceiling fan and alerted the police.

The Jeedimetal police, arrived at the spot and shifted the body for postmortem and registered a case of suspicious death undersection 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNSS).

Kavya and Venkatesh had anger issues, “Prior to the incident, Kavya hit Venkatesh and alleged that he was neglecting her,” the Station House Officer said

Woman was married and had a child

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Jedimetla police said, Kavya was married to another person for 12 years and had a son with him. “She was separated from her husband and began living with Venkatesh , who was her school friend,” he explained.