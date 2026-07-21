Hyderabad organisations condemn Delhi Police crackdown on students

Hyderabad: Several gathered at People’s Plaza in Hyderabad on Tuesday, July 21, in solidarity with Delhi Police brutality on the protesting students during the Chalo Sansad march.

The protest was organised by Disha Students Organisation and the Naujawan Bharat Sabha. It featured protest songs, poetry, slogans and creative placards, while organisers distributed pamphlets explaining their demands and urging more people to join the movement.

They called the BJP government as anti-student and anti-people and accused them for the systematic decline of the education system and the rise of rampant corruption.

“The use of lathi-charge and tear gas would not weaken young people. We will not rest with the resignation of the Union Education Minister. We will continue until systemic reforms are introduced in the education sector and unemployment is addressed,” Disha Students Organisation member Mahipal said.

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While the government swiftly deployed police in the name of maintaining law and order to suppress student protests, it had failed to take action against those responsible for examination irregularities and paper leaks,” said Naujawan Bharat Sabha leader Ibrahim.

The protesters demanded action against police personnel involved in the crackdown on demonstrators at Jantar Mantar, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, the abolition of the National Testing Agency (NTA), an end to privatisation in education, free and equitable education, filling of vacant government posts, and stringent punishment for those responsible for examination-related corruption.