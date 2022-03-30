Hyderabad-origin woman gets honorary award in US

Hyderabad: It is normal for everyone to live their own lives but it is really great if somebody lives for others. There are very few who aim to live for others. The daughter of Hyderabad Nampally’s Abdul A had, Arjumand Juveria who is settled in New Jersey USA is a pharmacist by profession. Recently she has been awarded “Woman of Action Award 2022 by New Jersey City Council for her extraordinary social service.

The award ceremony was attended by a large number of men and women from different walks of life who were apprised of Juveria’s social service in detail.

Juveria completed her SSC from Sangarini high School with distinction, completed intermediate from Guntur, B-Pharmacy and pharmacy management from Shadan college of Hyderabad and M.S. from USA. She did not stop here but went ahead and did her MBA in marketing.

Arjumand Juveria actively helps homeless men and women in the USA. Earlier she used to work for the Welfare of tribals by setting up borewells and distributing foods among the poor. She also takes great interest in building mosques.

Juveria took interest in welfare activities from her childhood and the credit goes to her father Mohammad Abdul Ahad and her mother Qamar Jahan. Her father worked as manager in Singareni Collieries for 42 years. He has another daughter who is also doing extremely well in the USA.

It is to be noted that the award of women of action is given to those women who are bringing positive changes in society and community.

Juveria started her professional career as Logistic manager in Care Hospital.