Hyderabad: Orissa university regional director visits TSMFC

Hyderabad: Regional Director of Centurion University, Bhuvaneshwar, Orissa, J.M. Rao visited the Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC), head office in Haj House, Nampally on Monday.



The director who came to introduce the functioning of Centurion University and the skill development courses which are being offered by the University was welcomed by Chairman, Mohd. Imtiyaz Ishaq and A.H.N. Kanthi Wesley, VC and Managing Director (TSMFC).

The TSMFC chairman briefed about the schemes and vision of Telangana’s chief minister with respect to minorities.

During the meeting, the officials discussed various crash skill development courses and their benefits to minorities.

Mohd. Imtiyaz requested the regional director to furnish the list of the courses, along with duration, eligibility and course fee for organizing orientation in view of conducting awareness programs for minorities.

J.M. Rao assured the officials of TMFSC that the requisite information will be provided shortly.

He also requested the TSMFC chairman to visit his Centurion university to which Mohd. Imtiyaz agreed and said that he will visit the university in the first week of January 2023.