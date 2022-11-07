TSMFC invites applications from jobless minorities youths

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) under the Training, Employment & Placement Program Scheme of the Corporation invites applications from interested educated and unemployed minorities youth viz. Muslims, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis for undergoing short-term Crash Professional Skill Development Courses viz. Web Developer (FTCP, Hardware & Networking, Software Installation), Pre-Primary Teachers Training, Advanced Beautician Makeup, Mehendi Designing, Skulp Carving, Digital Marketing & Customer Care Executive, Computer Hardware & Networking, Splicer Technician, Any Time Napkin, Hotel & Hospitality Management, Cloud Computing, Data Science & Robotics, Entrepreneurship Development Program, Blood Bank Technician, Medical Lab Technician, Multipurpose Health Worker, Physio Therapy, Dialysis Technician, and other demand based innovative courses shall be commenced in the Districts from November 15.

Eligibility criteria and documents to be submitted along with the Application Forms are Aadhar Card of the trainee, the candidate must belong to Minority community except Christians. The candidate should be in the age group of 18 to 35 years. The parental annual income of the candidate hailing from the rural areas below Rs 1500001 and for the urban candidate below Rs 2000001 (Income certificate issued from the Mee Seva office/TahsildarlMRO), candidate must possess minimum educational qualifications as per the Crash Professional Skill Development Courses for job employment and self-employment courses.

The intended committed candidates, who are willing to undergo trainings under the scheme, shall obtain the Application forms from the Office of District Minorities Welfare Officers and shall submit their Application forms along with the enclosures up to November 14 without fail and the trainings will start from November 15.