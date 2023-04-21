Hyderabad: Osmania University launches Indo-Pacific Studies institute

Hyderabad: The Osmania University administration on Friday took another stride to enrich the students’ understanding of International relations with the inauguration of the Institute of Indo-Pacific Studies.

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman Boianapalli Vinod Kumar, Ministry of External Affairs Ambassador C Rajasekhar, Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof Limbadri, and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Surabhi Vani Devi were present at the inauguration of the institute.

OU vice-chancellor, Prof D.Ravinder said that the Institute of Indo-Pacific Studies began as an idea by the state planning board vice-chairman, Vinodh Kumar. “Following this, a concept note was prepared and presented to the officials of the Union Ministry of External Affairs,” he added.

“A committee was constituted with senior professors from OU and JNU. On the basis of the committee’s recommendations and along with the advice from professionals from the corporate world and academic field, the university decided to move forward,” said the vice-chancellor.

OU registrar Prof P Laxminarayana said, “The new centre of research is the only one in India after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) with a focus on Indo-Pacific, covering areas such as security, trade, culture, diaspora, science and technology”.

The registrar further informed that diploma courses to improve skills and enhance employment opportunities for scholars are underway.

Ambassador C Rajasekhar has said “Indo-Pacific is a dynamic region with many important developments that every country is observing. The Institute of Indo-Pacific Studies has the potential to take up research that can put the OU on the global map through its work. The institute can avail opportunities which are increasingly available due to the dynamic nature of international relations”.

Prof JLN Rao, director of the Institute of Indo-Pacific Studies, read a message from the state Education minister Sabhita Indra Reddy. The message read, “Osmania University is adding one more feather to her crown. The university is on its long march to reaching the pinnacle of excellence”.

She appealed to the faculty and scholars to seize the opportunities arising in the present world to build a new future for India and the world. She added that scholars of OU have to develop new tools of knowledge to help people to come out of the shackles of ignorance.