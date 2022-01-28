Hyderabad: Osmania University students burn TRS flags, demand jobs

Hyderabad: Students of Osmania University (OU) burned Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) flexes and protested against the admission of MLA Balka Suman and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy into the campus on Friday. The MLA and MLC went to Osmania University to inaugurate a cricket competition.

The students claimed that the TRS party had no right to visit the University because no employment announcements had been made and no university-related concerns had been settled as of yet. As an expression of their anger, students tore the leaders’ flexes and burned them as part of a protest against TRS party leaders’ visit.

Following the incident, the police arrested students on the grounds of preventative detention.

However, Suresh Yadav, a JAC leader, held a demonstration with a petrol bottle in front of the Arts college, demanding the release of job notifications in the state. He tried to pour petrol on himself. However, it was foiled by the police personnel, Hans India reported.

He also said that the party should extend apologies to the family members of the people who committed suicide following no job notifications in the state.