Hyderabad: Osmania University’s teaching faculty seek extension of retirement age

Hyderabad: Members of the Osmania University Teachers Association (OUTA) have formally requested an increase in the superannuation age for university faculty from 60 to 65 years.

This representation was submitted to M Kodandaram, a Member of the Telangana Legislative Council (MLC), as part of their ongoing efforts to tackle significant challenges facing higher education and the teaching community in Telangana.

G Mallesham, vice president of OUTA, emphasized that according to the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) guidelines, professors should retire at 65.

He pointed out that neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has already raised the retirement age for its professors, while those in Telangana continue to retire at 60.

Mallesham highlighted the declining number of regular faculty members, stating that only 340 out of 1,257 sanctioned posts are currently filled.

He warned that if this trend persists, Osmania University could struggle to secure research funding and maintain its National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) rankings.

The demand for an increased retirement age is echoed by the Telangana All University Teachers Association, which has made similar appeals.

The OUTA’s representation also addressed other pressing issues related to recruitment and strengthening the university system in the state.