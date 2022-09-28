Hyderabad: OU releases schedule for CPGET counselling

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) announced the counselling schedule for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) scheduled to begin on September 28.

CPGET is used to determine admissions to various postgraduate programmes offered by the universities of Osmania, Kakatiya, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Palamuru, Mahila Viswavidyalayam, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological in Telangana.

Starting on September 28, qualified candidates can register for the online certificate verification process. Registration is accessible through October 10. On October 11 and 12, respectively, windows for verification information and for revisions or modifications will be accessible.

The candidates have until October 15 to exercise their web options, and on October 18 the first phase of allocation will take place.

The students are supposed to report to their respective colleges by October 21. Within three days of the conclusion of the first phase of counselling, the second phase will begin.