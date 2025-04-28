Hyderabad: Over 300 dermatologists attend ‘dermatosurgery’ workshop

Hyderabad: A workshop on “Evolving Dermatosurgery in Daily Practice: Precision, Passion, Excellence, and Progress” brought together around 300 dermatologists from India and Nepal at KIMS Hospital.

The event focused on enhancing practical surgical skills and highlighted the growing importance of precision and innovation in dermatosurgery.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Hospitals, said that dermatosurgery is becoming a major focus within dermatology, and continuous skill development is essential for improving patient outcomes.

The workshop was organized by KIMS Hospital in collaboration with the Association of Cutaneous Surgeons of India (ACS[I]) and the Academy. Participants received hands-on training, with special emphasis on suturing techniques.

Several experienced doctors, including Dr. Nitin Jain, Dr. Yogesh Bhingradia, Dr. Nandita, Dr. Nitin Barde, Dr. Manas Ranjan Phukan, Dr. Tejaswini Salunke, Dr. Anand Vagg, Dr. Jyotsna Gampa, and Dr. Rakesh Kumar, led the training sessions.