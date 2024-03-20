Hyderabad: Overflowing drain at Shaheenagar troubles residents

Hyderabad: People are facing lot of problems due to the overflowing drainage water on the Shaheehnagar–Pahadishareef main road.

Residents are aghast at Jalpally municipality authorities for being unable address the problem. The accumulation of drainage water, the area has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes, causing health hazard for the residents.

There is mosque on the other side of the road and the public representatives failed to take note of it. During Ramzan, the worshippers face inconvenience because the dirty water gets splashed on the clothes when motorists pass by.

The locals complain they brought the problems to the notice of the local public representatives several times but they were unable to address the grievance.