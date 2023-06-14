Hyderabad: Overflowing sewage causes nuisance; Mangalhat neglected by GHMC

Hyderabad: With the 2023 State Legislative Assembly Elections fast approaching, political party leaders in Telangana are once again turning to the common masses, appealing for votes with moving speeches and fervent promises. But, no sooner are the results announced than the winds change direction.

When the time to deliver finally comes, the leaders are nowhere to be found, turning a blind eye to the plight of the masses who put their faith in them; concerns unaddressed, issues overlooked and promises forgotten.

Vital issues like sanitation, sewage and drainage are most often overlooked in a number of localities. Siasat.com spoke to the people of Razak Khan chowrasta in Goshamahal’s Mangalhat division, a region plagued by the stench of overflowing sewage water and garbage dumps.

Speaking to Abdul Mukarram from siasat.com, Mohammed Rizwan, a resident of the area said, “Water from the sewage lines here has been flowing non-stop for the past 15 days. Garbage, although collected everyday, still find its way here. Both the overflowing water and garbage cause great inconvenience to us. No action has been taken by the authorities, despite out complaints.”

Another resident, Mushtaq said, “Since the past two weeks, the situation here has worsened and it’s a nuisance for passers-by. Once a week we see the cleaning crew, but not much effort has been put into cleaning the garbage. I request the authorities to please ensure the cleanliness of the place.” There is some relief courtesy of the Telangana government’s Ward Office initiative to combat sanitation issues. While this does aim to invoke a sense of civic duty among the community, individuals need to also be wary of who they cast their votes to. Duty comes before discourse and the public should make efforts to put only those at the helm of affairs who have the competence to deliver.