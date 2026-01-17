Hyderabad: Owaisi completed just 8 of 69 civic work in last term

Hyderabad: In the current Lok Sabha term, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Member of Parliament (MP) Asaduddin Owaisi has spent only Rs 57.66 lakh from the Rs 9.80 crore provided by the Union government so far for development works, even as none of it has been completed so far.

Owaisi has been a five-time Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad since 2004.

Under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), the central government allocates funds to each MP for development works for their respective constituency.

Siasat.com dug into the expenditure and the number of development works completed by the AIMIM president for his constituency and found that for the current term (18th Lok Sabha), a total of Rs 9.80 crore was provided under this scheme and only Rs 57.66 lakh (Rs 57,66,185) has been spent so far.

Eight works were recommended, but none have been completed.

The information is sourced from the MPLADS website, which tracks and uploads bills for the completed works, detailing where the money was spent.

Similarly, in his last term (17th Lok Sabha), the Hyderabad MP received Rs 15.51 crore under the scheme and the total expenditure was recorded at Rs 8.77 crore. Data shows that of the 69 works approved, only eight have been completed to date – or just 11.5 per cent.

These include providing a public drainage system, constructing community centres, roads, linkway paths, compound walls and developing public parks. A total of Rs 2.48 crore (Rs 2,48,33,676) was spent.

For other works, although the payment status says “successful,” the information gives a different picture.

A more detailed breakdown of the eight completed works is as follows:

Laying a pipeline in Aman Nagar of the Talabkatta area for Rs 16,48,038.

Two community halls on the ground and first floors at the Sultan Shahi, Charminar area, at the cost of Rs 1,29,57,424.

Construction of a compound wall in a primary government school in Dabeerapura costing Rs 18,17,000.

Laying of two concrete roads in Santosh Nagar Sadan, which cost a total of Rs 22,39,325.

Laying of a vacuum dewatered cement concrete (VDCC) road at a swimming pool in Balaji Nagar at a cost of Rs 11,72,893.

Construction of ground floor gate and electrification of compound wall at the Old Malakpet constituency at a cost of Rs 49,99,005.

Hand-written bills

The data shows that the projects were marked as completed by August 11, 2025. The website links to images which provide the bills’ data, with spending details at each stage of the development work.

Three projects – the pipeline layout in Talabkatta for Rs 16.48 lakh, the community center construction in Sultan Shahi area, Charminar at Rs 54.04 lakh and a compound wall in Dabeerapura at Rs 18.17 lakh were assigned to AF Cement Agencies located in Golkonda, Hyderabad and Moinabad in Rangareddy district.

Siasat.com could not find any information on AF Cement Agencies, as the company does not have an official website.

Two other projects were given to a vendor named Sheikh Mohammed Idris, and one to J Tilak.

Siasat.com was unable to download two bills from the website.