Hyderabad: Pahadishareef inspector suspended over civil dispute

Published: 7th January 2024 5:25 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, G Sudheer Babu on Sunday, January 7 suspended Pahadishareef Inspector K Satish for allegedly getting involved in a civil dispute related to a land parcel at Thukkuguda in Pahadishareef. 

The suspension was initiated after a complaint was filed against the inspector.

The Commissioner warned police officials to not get involved in private, civil disputes, especially those that are related to land disputes between private individuals. He said that strict action would be taken against any official indulging himself/herself in such activities.

