Hyderabad: Pani Puri vendor arrested for selling ganja

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force team arrested a pani puri vendor and seized 2.8 kilograms of ganja from him.

The man Mustapur Prashanth, a resident of Abids was trying to sell it to customers in front of Ramakrishna theatre gate under the limits of Abid Road police station.

Prashanth is running Pani Puri stalls one near Taj Mahal Hotel X Road and another at Bharthi Vidya Bhavan Road. As his business is not sufficient to meet his increased day-to-day lavish expenses, he hatched a plan to sell ganja as there is a huge demand for it in Hyderabad.

“As per his plan, he purchased the ganja from one person by name Yashwanth alias Goutham, 25, a resident of Jali Hanuman, Dhoolpet for Rs. 25,000 and decided to sell it for Rs.45,000 per kg. As per his plan, he came to near Rama Krishna Theatre Gate on Tuesday early hours and tried to sell ganja to customers. However, he was caught,” P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP Task Force said.