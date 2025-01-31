Hyderabad parks may get skywalk; boat houses proposed to boost tourism

Hyderabad: Telangana districts including Hyderabad are set to enhance their tourism appeal with attractions like a skywalk connecting major parks in the city and boat houses in scenic locations in other districts.

During a review of the State Tourism Policy, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of ecotourism and temple tourism. He suggested key infrastructure developments.

Skywalk to link major parks in Hyderabad

A state-of-the-art skywalk to connect Sanjeevaiah Park, NTR Gardens, and Indira Park was one of the suggestions made by the CM.

The skywalk will make it easier for visitors to explore green spaces around Hussain Sagar Lake.

It is aimed to enhance urban mobility and provide a unique aerial view of the city’s natural beauty.

Boat houses to offer tourism beyond Hyderabad

In order to promote tourism beyond the capital city, boat houses are likely to be introduced in the backwaters of Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam. It is inspired by Kerala’s backwater retreats.

The accommodations will provide a serene escape for tourists. Moreover, it will promote eco-friendly tourism in Telangana.

The other suggestions by Telangana CM include a circuit covering Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, Ramappa Temple, and Laknavaram, safari tourism in Amrabad and Kawal Tiger Reserves, a Buddhist circuit connecting all significant Buddhist sites, and upgraded tourist facilities in Ananthagiri and other key locations.

Initiatives like a skywalk to connect Hyderabad parks and boat houses at scenic locations will redefine tourism in the state.